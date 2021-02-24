Assam Logs 27 New COVID Cases, 25 Cured

Assam reported 27 new coronavirus related cases on Wednesday, while 25 have been discharged.

Out of the 27 cases, 14 of them were reported in Kamrup (M), five in Kokrajhar, and four in Tinsukia. The new cases were detected out of 15,083 tests conducted. Today’s positivity rate of the state stood at 0.18 per cent with an active caseload of 259.

2,14,757 recoveries have been recorded till today with a recovery rate of 98.75 per cent.

Meanwhile, no death was reported today. The death rate is at 0.50 per cent with 1,091 fatalities so far.

The total caseload in the state has now reached 2,17,454.