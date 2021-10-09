Assam Logs 273 New Covid Cases, 5 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image

Assam registered 273 fresh cases of coronavirus on Saturday, pushing the active caseload to 2,690. The positivity rate of the cases in the state has declined to 0.63 per cent.

Further, 345 cured patients were discharged while, five Covid-19 related deaths were reported.

The new cases have been detected out of 43,625 Covid-19 tests, of which, Kamrup Metro recorded 109 new cases, followed by Jorhat at 26, Barpate at 20, and Karmup Rural at 18.

While the five deaths have been reported from Darrang, Golaghat, Kamrup Metro, Sivasagar, and Sonitpur.

The total death tally have nearly touched 6,000, with 5,921 Covid019 fatalities with a death rate of 0.98 per cent, and a total of 5,94,851 recoveries were made with a recovery rate of 98.35 per cent.

