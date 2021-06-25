Assam Logs 2,793 New COVID Cases, 26 Deaths

Assam on Friday reported 2,793 new cases of coronavirus and 26 deaths.

The active tally in the state stood at 28,457. The positivity rate currently is at 2.01 per cent.

Meanwhile, 3,977 patients have recuperated from the deadly virus today.

The new cases were detected out of 1,39,105 tests conducted today. The districts with the high caseload are Sonitpur (296), Golalghat (241), Jorhat (188) and Biswanath (174).

The district-wise deaths are: Dibrugarh (4), Kamrup Rural (3), Goalpara (2), Kamrup Metro (2), Karimganj (2), Lakhimpur (2), Udalguri (2), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Dhubri (1), Hojai (1), Jorhat (1), Nagaon (1), Nalbari (1), Sivasagar (1), Sonitpur (1).

The death count of the state has touched 4,370 with a case fatality rate of 0.88 per cent, while the total recoveries have increased to 4,62,307 with a recovery rate of 93.12 per cent.

The overall caseload of the state stood at 4,96,481.