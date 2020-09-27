Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Loses 17 to COVID-19 Today

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam recorded another 17 COVID-19 deaths today. The state has been losing people to the deadly contagion on a daily basis for quite some time now.

With these deaths, the cumulative death toll of Assam climbs to 655.

This was announced by Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his twitter handle.

The people who succumbed to the virus today belonged to different locations of Assam including Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, Tinsukia, Bongaigaon, Kamrup Rural, Kamrup Metro, Golaghat, Jorhat, Lakhimpur and Hojai.

Besides, the state detected 875 fresh COVID-19 cases today across the state. With these cases, the total infected tally now stands at 169985.  

