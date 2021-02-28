Assam: ‘Mahajath’ To Decide CM Candidate After Polls

The Congress-led “Mahajath” grand alliance on Sunday said its chief ministerial candidate for Assam will be decided after consulting with other constituencies when the assembly elections are over.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary of Assam, Anirudh Singh, while addressing a press conference, said that the prime concern of the grouping is to defeat the BJP and its partners.

“After the polls are over, all the parties will sit together and decide about the chief ministerial candidate,” he said .

He further said that the “Mahajath” will surely reach its target of winning 101 out of the total 126 assembly seats in the upcoming polls after BPF joined the grand alliance.

RJD leader Tejashwi Prasad Yadav had also met several leaders of the alliance on Friday and Saturday and said his party will contest the Assam assembly polls although no formal decision was taken to join the grouping.

The 126-seat Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases starting March 27 through April 6. The results will be declared on May 2.