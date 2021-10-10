Assam, Meghalaya Ministers Visit Border Dispute Areas

Assam and Meghalaya ministers conducted a joint inspection of the interstate border areas to solve the long-pending boundary dispute.

On Saturday, Assam Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika, MLA Atul Bora and Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong along with senior officials of the two states inspected Pilingkata, Ganeshnagar, Maikhuli, Patarkuchi and Khanapara areas.

They interacted with the local people to know their opinion on the border issue.

Hazarika said the “joint team has come to the areas to understand the local people’s opinion about the boundary dispute and inspect developmental activities”.

“Not many border issues or differences in these areas, where the joint team visited, were noted,” Hazarika said, adding that a thorough discussion on the boundary issues would help both the governments to find a solution.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister said visits to the disputed areas are essential to resolve any boundary issue or differences of opinion, and for that purpose, the joint team came to the areas.

A final decision will be taken by both CMs after the submission of the inspection report.