Assam Minister Atul Bora Tests Negative for COVID-19

Pratidin Bureau
Atul Bora

Assam Agriculture Minister Atul Bora tested negative for COVID-19 on Thursday. The minister took to twitter to announce that he tested negative of the virus.

“Happy to state that I have tested negative for Covid-19. I thank everyone for all the wishes and prayers. I take this opportunity to thank the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers of GMCH for their dedicated & excellent service, which helped me defeat the disease,” the minister tweeted.

Atul Bora was infected with the virus on August 8 and was admitted at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

