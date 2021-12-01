Assam Minister Keshab Mahanta Inaugurates 5 Water Supply Schemes at Kaliabor

Assam Health & Family Welfare Minister Keshab Mahanta inaugurated five water supply schemes at Kaliabor in Nagaon district under Jal Jeevan Mission scheme.

Inaugurating the water supply schemes, Keshab Mahanta said that the Assam government aims to provide water supply to each household in the rural areas by 2024 under these schemes.

“Launched five Water Supply Schemes in #Kaliabor Assembly Constituency today, under Hon’ble Prime Minister @narendramodi ji’s #JalJeevanMission, which is envisioned to provide safe drinking water to all the individual households through tap connections by 2024,”the minister tweeted.

“Hatimura Water Supply Scheme, Sonarigaon Water Supply Scheme, Sarubhagiya Water Supply Scheme, Hatibandha Water Supply Scheme and Borghuli Nadipar Water Supply Scheme that were launched today will benefit over 500 people living in five villages,” the minister said in another tweet.

The minister said that more than 500 people will be benefitted through this water supply schemes.

ALSO READ: Jorhat Mob Lynching: Police Had to Open Fire on Prime Accused, Says CM Sarma