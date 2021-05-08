Assam Ministry Swearing in on Monday

The Assam Government officials are gearing up for a possible swearing in of the next ministry on Monday.

According to top Government sources, the ITA Centre, Machkhowa has been chosen for the Swearing in ceremony.

The first choice was the Raj Bhawan but due to last year’s landslide the Durbar Hall is in the precarious condition and the Assam Government officials have abandoned the idea.

The next choice was Kalakshetra auditorium but there too the state repairing work has been going on and unlikely to do be over by Sunday.

Hence the choice is narrowed down to the Pragjyotish ITA Centre which can hold about 200 guests with Covid Proctocol.

The government officials are now eagerly waiting for the Central Parliamentary Board(CPB) meeting at 1000 hours to know the name of the next Chief Minister of Assam.

Chief Minister aspirant duo, incumbent Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and his challenger and health minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma left for New Delhi in a chartered flight this morning to Delhi to report before the BJP’s central parliamentary board at 10:00 hrs .

The CPB wants to take the final call of the next Chief Minister of Assam after meeting them personally as the high command has not been able to make up mind as both are not only qualified and have done exceedingly well in the past five years both in the administration as well as election results.

Both left for Delhi in the same aircraft. Notably this is also for the first time they met after their comprehensive win on the Assam Assembly election.

Although the results were declared on May 2 but both had avoided each other, sending enough message that there was no love lost between them.