Assam: Minor Boy Injured In Tiger Attack

A 14-year-old minor boy was left injured in a tiger attack in Assam’s Darrang district on Sunday morning.

As per reports, the incident occurred in Dalgaon area when the minor boy went to the fields for his regular work. Suddenly, a Royal Bengal tiger attacked, leaving him grievously injured.

The victim boy was identified as Imran Farhad, a student of class 8.

Meanwhile, locals rushed him to the Mangaldai Civil Hospital but he was later referred to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

The tiger has been terrorizing the Dalgaon area for the past few days. Forest officials have been trying to tranquilize the tiger but have been unsuccessful so far.