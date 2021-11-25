Assam, Mizoram CMs to Meet in New Delhi Over Border Dispute

Assam and Mizoram Chief Ministers will meet in New Delhi on Thursday over the clashes at the interstate boundary that resulted in six deaths almost three months ago.

Sources in the Ministry of Home Affairs said that Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will meet his counterpart Zoramthanga will hold the meeting at a place of their choice.

According to a report of the Indian Express, an official of MHA said that the meeting was set up at the request of the Home Minister.

The Centre supports dialogue between the two states in settling the boundary dispute, said the official, adding that the meeting will neither be held at the North Block nor will it be attended by the Home Minister, the report said.

On the 165 kilometres of the Assam-Mizoram border, there are numerous stretches of dispute that have repeatedly led to clashes between police and civilians. A major incident took place along the Kolasib-Vairengte border in July during which six Assam policemen were killed and several others injured.

In an effort to mediate, the Centre sent central forces and pushed the two states to begin talks, but the conflict continued for days. Official engagement between the two states happened in August through high-ranking officials in Aizawl.

On Tuesday, the Assam government accused Mizoram of constructing a road inside a reserve forest in its territory.

Gaurav Upadhyay, the Superintendent of Police in Hailakandi, confirmed that a road was being built near the remote Haticherra village in the reserve forest, the report stated.

“We first got the information from the Forest Department about the road being built on our side. Subsequently, we contacted the Mizoram counterparts, who then stopped the construction. There was no activity in the last two days.”

“However, we got information that three JCBs were seen today at the location. So, Hailakandi DC and I will visit the spot on Wednesday with officials concerned and do a spot verification. Only then we will be able to tell the details,” Upadhyay told news agency PTI on Tuesday.

