Assam MLAs fined for violating traffic rules

Three MLAs allegedly harassed a traffic police officer on Tuesday afternoon at Chandmari area in Guwahati. The MLAs – Terash Gowalla, Suren Phukan and Chakradhar Gogoi had come to the office of the Chief Engineer of PWD at Chandmari area on Tuesday afternoon and parked their vehicle at a ‘No Parking’ zone.

Following this, an officer of GTP clamped a wheel of the vehicle (AS-01-BV-0005) that was parked at the ‘No Parking’ zone. Upon seeing the wheel clamp on their vehicle the MLAs asked the on-duty officer to remove it and allegedly physically harassed him.

However, the police officer fined the MLAs in the presence of the locals for parking the vehicle at the ‘No Parking’ zone. Eyewitnesses said that the MLAs attempted to threaten the traffic officer.