Assam mulls tough steps to stop financial rot

After exposing its financial hollowness amidst lockdown, Assam Government finally mulling tough measures to stem the financial rot that include holding back 17 months of DA and halt to all new appointments.

According to a draft circulated in the Assam Government, Assam Government is mulling to stop all training, visit national capital and curtailment of budget expenditure of every department.

A string of measures is expected to be announced in a day or two as month-long lockdown almost brought the state government to its knees. The State Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is himself under flak for avoidable use of a Laerjet for photo op operation like releasing the Coronavirus cured patients of all the COVID Hospital across Assam.

The State Government is also freezing the dearness allowance to the employees for 17 months and collect Rs 5000 crore for that. This is in line of the Government of India policy which has already announced the same for the Central government employee.

The State government had earlier in the budget proposal announced that there would be an appointment of around 50,000 youths in the government. But that is not going to happen for now. Finance Minister Dr Sharma announced that Assam’s financial health would be discussed on April 28-29 and accordingly some announcement shall be made.