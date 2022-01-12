Assam: Nagaon MVI Placed Under Suspension for taking Bribe

Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI), Homen Chandra Das, District Transport Office, Nagaon has been placed under suspension. The MVI has been placed under suspension for taking bribe in the name of providing fitness certificate as per the order of Transport Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary.

Das was arrested by police on Tuesday (January 11) and detained under custody.

The Commissioner of Transport will inquire into the matter and submit a report within 15 days.

Besides, Pranab Mahanta, Peon, Office of the District Transport Office, Nagaon, has also been arrested on corruption charges and thereby suspended.

It may be mentioned Smti. Balwant Kaur, who is an outsider, and not a government employee, has also been arrested by police.

