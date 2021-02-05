Assam: National Level Jr. Athletics Championship from Feb 6

The National level Junior Athletics Championships will be held for the first time in Assam amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 36th championships will be held from February 6 at Sarusajai Stadium.

The 5-days event will be held under the aegis of Assam Athletics Association in association with State Bank of India.

Participants from 32 states will participate in the championships along with 78 sportsperson from Assam. The competition will be conducted in four categories under 14, 16, 18 and 20 ages.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the event.