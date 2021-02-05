Top StoriesSports

Assam: National Level Jr. Athletics Championship from Feb 6

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
39

The National level Junior Athletics Championships will be held for the first time in Assam amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 36th championships will be held from February 6 at Sarusajai Stadium.

The 5-days event will be held under the aegis of Assam Athletics Association in association with State Bank of India.

Participants from 32 states will participate in the championships along with 78 sportsperson from Assam. The competition will be conducted in four categories under 14, 16, 18 and 20 ages.

Related News

Aero India, Asia’s Biggest Show to Conclude Today

Delhi: Schools Reopen for Classes 9 & 11 from Today

News Breakfast @6

Value Of A Tree is ₹ 74,500 Multiplied By Its Age: SC Panel

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal will inaugurate the event.

You might also like
Regional

India, Myanmar plan to take on insurgents

Top Stories

Guv’s Nominated Members To BTC Announced

Regional

Anti-CAB protesters throng Latasil field

Top Stories

14-day quarantine must for returnees: Himanta

Regional

Pohila Bohag brings in rains-storm

Regional

ASSAM : One more tested positive for Covid-19

Comments
Loading...