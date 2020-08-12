Assam: New lockdown guidelines likely to be announced soon

Assam government may soon unveil the new lockdown guidelines to be imposed in the state.

The proposal is still under consideration and the notification is yet to be published.

Starting from August 16, business operations and shops might open from 5 am to 9 pm during weekdays, while, the complete lockdown will be then imposed from 9.30 pm to 5 am. This regulation will be followed till August 31.

Furthermore, inter-district travelling is likely to be permitted from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, weekend lockdown would continue to be functional as per earlier guidelines.