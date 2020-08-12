Top StoriesRegional

Assam: New lockdown guidelines likely to be announced soon

By Pratidin Bureau
272

Assam government may soon unveil the new lockdown guidelines to be imposed in the state.

The proposal is still under consideration and the notification is yet to be published.

Starting from August 16, business operations and shops might open from 5 am to 9 pm during weekdays, while, the complete lockdown will be then imposed from 9.30 pm to 5 am.  This regulation will be followed till August 31.

Related News

4593 new COVID-19 cases detected in Assam

Assam: 6 more dies of COVID-19, death toll at 161

Objections raised against Debolal Gorlosa To Hoist National…

COVID-19 Meghalaya : Greenwood Incident No Threat Anymore

Furthermore, inter-district travelling is likely to be permitted from Monday to Friday.

Meanwhile, weekend lockdown would continue to be functional as per earlier guidelines.

You might also like
National

SC Directs Maha Floor Test Tomorrow

Regional

Guwahati Ready For Khelo India Event

Sports

Football: USA Maul Thailand 13-0

Regional

Assam To Get 533 MW Power from LSHEP

Pratidin Exclusive

How to Reverse Memory Loss !

Regional

Illegal cattle market at Indo-Bangla border

Comments
Loading...