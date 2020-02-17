ASSAM: Night bus falls into swamp in Nellie, 35 injured

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
0

At least thirty five people were injured when a speeding bus fell into a gorge by the roadside (NH 37) at Palahguri in Assam’s Nellie late on Monday night.

The night service bus ‘Anurag’ (AS-01 HC 8966) was travelling from Guwahati to Sivasagar carrying around 35 passengers.

The injured were rescued by locals, police personnel and shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

This is a developing story. Stay up to date on all the latest news with Pratidin Time

Continue Reading
You might also like
National

PM Modi to inaugurate Sikkim’s first airport tomorrow

Regional

Cyclonic circulation over Assam | Rains to continue

Regional

Nagas Talk remain deadlocked

Sports

Rohit can break Lara’s Record: Warner

Sports

Shiva Thapa wins gold at Kazakhstan President’s Cup

Regional

Dacoit Gang busted at Juria

Comments
Loading...