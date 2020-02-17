ASSAM: Night bus falls into swamp in Nellie, 35 injured

At least thirty five people were injured when a speeding bus fell into a gorge by the roadside (NH 37) at Palahguri in Assam’s Nellie late on Monday night.

The night service bus ‘Anurag’ (AS-01 HC 8966) was travelling from Guwahati to Sivasagar carrying around 35 passengers.

The injured were rescued by locals, police personnel and shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The condition of some of them was stated to be critical.

This is a developing story.