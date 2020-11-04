Top StoriesRegional

Assam: No COVID Death Recorded After 115 Days

By Pratidin Bureau
REPRESENTATIONAL
0

In a major relief, after 115 days Assam has reported no coronavirus related death on November 4 (Wednesday), health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sharing the delightful news on Twitter, Sarma said, “Almost for 115 days in a row we have had to endure painful incidents of death of #COVID19 patients in Assam. I am pleased to share that today on November 4, there is NO death case. We’ve to keep our vigil on and follow all precautions to contain the pandemic”.

Assam had reported the first coronavirus death on April 10. So far, the deadly virus has claimed 934 deaths. The death rate of the state now stood at 0.45%

Related News

Assam: Onions At ₹50 Per Kg From Thursday

Tarun Gogoi Wants To Serve Society, Says In Audio Clip

JFA, Guwahati Press Club Condemn Arnab’s Arrest

Silchar: CS Reviews Law & Order Situation

You might also like
Standpoint

A World That’s Forgotten Itself

Regional

69th Silpi Divas Celebrated Across The State

Regional

Assam Governor visits Indo-Bangla border

Regional

Assam Plans Wagah-like retreat ceremony in Karimganj

Regional

Objections raised against Debolal Gorlosa To Hoist National Flag

Regional

GMC Introduces Online Tax Collection System

Comments
Loading...