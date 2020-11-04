Assam: No COVID Death Recorded After 115 Days

In a major relief, after 115 days Assam has reported no coronavirus related death on November 4 (Wednesday), health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed.

Sharing the delightful news on Twitter, Sarma said, “Almost for 115 days in a row we have had to endure painful incidents of death of #COVID19 patients in Assam. I am pleased to share that today on November 4, there is NO death case. We’ve to keep our vigil on and follow all precautions to contain the pandemic”.

Assam had reported the first coronavirus death on April 10. So far, the deadly virus has claimed 934 deaths. The death rate of the state now stood at 0.45%