Top StoriesRegional

Assam: Nodal officer appointed to facilitate movement of stranded people

By Pratidin Bureau
897

After the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes, the state has appointed nodal officers to facilitate their movement.

Taking to Twitter Chief Secretary of the State, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said GP Singh ADGP(LO) is designated as nodal officer to deal with the movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists, pilgrims etc for Assam and other parts of the country. You can write at [email protected].

Harmeet Singh ADGP(S) is designated as the alternate Nodal Officer, the CS added.

Continue Reading
You might also like
Top Stories

MEGHALAYA | Visitors Will now have to register with Govt.

Regional

117th birth anniversary of Rupkonwar Celebrated

Sports

President’s Cup | Assam’s Jamuna Wins Gold

Top Stories

Asian games Update: Day 6 review

Regional

Ranjeet Dass threatens indigenous organisations

Regional

Patanjali’s Satinath Baral arrested

Comments
Loading...