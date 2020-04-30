Assam: Nodal officer appointed to facilitate movement of stranded people

After the Union home ministry issued fresh guidelines for interstate movement to allow stranded migrant labourers, tourists and students to return to their homes, the state has appointed nodal officers to facilitate their movement.

Taking to Twitter Chief Secretary of the State, Kumar Sanjay Krishna said GP Singh ADGP(LO) is designated as nodal officer to deal with the movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists, pilgrims etc for Assam and other parts of the country. You can write at [email protected].

GP Singh ADGP(LO) ph 8527612266 is designated as nodal Officer to deal with the movement of stranded migrant workers, students, tourists, pilgrims etc for Assam and other parts of the country. You can write at [email protected] — Kumar Sanjay Krishna (@KrSanjayKrishna) April 30, 2020

Harmeet Singh ADGP(S) is designated as the alternate Nodal Officer, the CS added.