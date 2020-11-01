Top StoriesRegional

Assam: One More Succumb To COVID

By Pratidin Bureau
The state of Assam in recent times has seen a declining trend in COVID related deaths as well as new positive cases. The recovery rate has also improved greatly with more discharges reported as opposed to new admissions.

On Sunday, only one COVID death was reported in Assam, taking the state tally to 931.

Confirming the death, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to twitter and shared the details of the deceased.

“Sad to share the demise of one more #COVID patient today ~ Late Leena Sengupta (87) of Kamrup Rural. My condolences to the bereaved family & friends. Om Shanti”

