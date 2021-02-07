Assam: PM To Lay Foundation Stone Of Two Hospitals, ‘Assam Mela’ Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of two hospitals at Biswanath and Charaideo and will launch ‘Asom Mela’, a program for state highways and major districts road at Dhekiajuli in Sonitpur district.

The meeting venue of Sonitpur’s Dhekiajuli is also significant since no Prime Minister has ever visited the historic place where, during the British Raj, 13 persons were martyred during the Quit India movement.

“The program is unique for its emphasis on effective maintenance through continuous field data collection and its linkage with the Road Asset Management System (ROMS)” stated the press release by the Prime Minister’s Office.

The two medical colleges and hospitals are being set up at B at a total estimated project cost of over Rs 1,100 crores. Each hospital will have a 500-bed capacity and 100 MBBS seat capacity. The increase in the number of medical colleges and hospitals will not only mitigate the shortage of doctors in the state but also make Assam a hub for tertiary care and medical education for the entire North-Eastern region.

The Prime Minister will visit Assam first and then he will move to West Bengal, where, he will address his first election rally in the run-up to the state assembly polls. Significantly, the event will be held in Haldia, East Midnapur, the stronghold of Suvendu Adhikari, the former Trinamool minister who joined the BJP in December.

Later, the Prime Minister will inaugurate four oil and gas projects worth ₹ 4,700 crore in Haldia.

It may be stated that this is his second-time visit in a little over two weeks to Assam and West Bengal. PM will also address poll rallies in both states as the states scheduled to go to polls in April-May.