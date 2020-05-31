Assam Police Constable Arrested in Cheating Case

An Assam Police constable has been arrested in Ghograpar at Nalbari district in allegation against fraud case. The arrested jawan of the 4th APBN of Assam Police has been identified as Saifuddin Ahmed.

It has been alleged that Ahmed demanded money from the people from Dial 100 and introduced himself as CID Officer.

A resident of Dhomdhoma in Nalbari, Ainuddin Ahmed has registered a case against him, and based on the case, the Ghograpar Police arrested him.