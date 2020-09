A candidate passed away yesterday amid a physical training examination for Assam Police recruitment.

The deceased youth identified as one Manoj Phukan, son of Khagen Phukan of Amguri Balipathar, was appearing for examinations for Assam Police Recruitment when the incident occurred.

In this regard, Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti’s student wing Satra Mukti Sangram Samiti has demanded 20 lakh compensation for Phukan’s family.

The cause of Phukan’s death is yet to be revealed.