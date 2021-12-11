Assam Police Recovers Luxury Watch That Belonged to Maradona, 1 Arrested

The Assam Police has recovered a heritage luxury watch that belonged to Late Diego Maradona. The watch has been recovered by the Assam Police with the help of Dubai Police, twitted Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Police also arrested one in connection to the case identified as Wazid Hussein. The Assam Police coordinated with the Dubai Police through Indian Federal Law enforcement agencies to recover the Hublot watch. He was arrested from Charaideo in Assam.

Himanta Biswa Sarma in a tweet said, “In an act of international cooperation @assampolice has coordinated with @dubaipoliceHQ through Indian federal LEA to recover a heritage @Hublot watch belonging to legendary footballer Late Diego Maradona and arrested one Wazid Hussein. Follow up lawful action is being taken.”

