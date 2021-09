In its mission on “War On Drugs”, Assam Police has successfully recovered half a kilogramme of heroin at Sijubari area in Guwahati.

A joint operation was carried out by Guwahati and Kamrup police on Sunday.

“It’s HUGE! In a joint operation by @GuwahatiPol & @KamrupPolice, 0.5 kg heroin has been recovered at Hijubari. Keep up the good work,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted.

More details awaited…