Assam Police Seizes 10,000 Yaba Tablets & 58.9 Kgs Ganja In Karimganj

Amid Diwali celebrations across the state, Assam police relentlessly carried out its war on drugs in Karimganj and recovered huge quantities of contraband.

In Ratabari area, the Karimganj police recovered a consignment of 10,000 Yaba tablets and apprehended one in this connection.

While at Patharkandi, another team of Assam police officials seized 58.9kgs of ganja and arrested four suspects

Taking to Twitter on Friday evening, Karimganj Police tweeted, “In a double Diwali dhamaka, our teams successfully recovered suspected drugs consignments of 10,000 YABA tablets and 58.9 kgs ganja in Ratabari and Patharkhandi areas respectively”.

“#WarOnDrugs continuing in full swing amidst the festive mood,” the tweet further read.