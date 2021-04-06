Assam Polls: 81.85% Voter Turnout Till 7 PM, Guwahati Logs Lowest At 74.42%

In the final leg of the Assam Assembly elections, the state has recorded a voter turnout of 81.85 per cent till 7 pm on Tuesday.

Till 6 pm, South Salmara district comprising two constituencies have recorded the highest voter turnout of 89.49 per cent, while, Kamrup Metro has recorded the lowest voter turnout of 74.42 per cent.

Kamrup Metro comprises four constituencies, of which Dispur has registered a 72 per cent voter turnout, Gauhati East has recorded 69 per cent voter turnout while, both Gauhati West and Jalukbari has registered 79 per cent.

79,19,641 voters are expected to seal the fate of 337 candidates in 40 constituencies spread across 12 districts.

In the third phase, there are 79,19,641 voters, of which 40,11,539 are males, 39,07,963 are females, and 139 are transgenders.