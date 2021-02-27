Assam Polls: BJP-AGP Candidates To Be Announced In March 1st Week

Assam state BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, while addressing the media at Pathsala, informed that the final list of BJP-AGP candidates for Assam Assembly elections will be declared following a cabinet meeting in the first week of March.

Seat sharing among the alliance will be discussed at the national level, Dass clarified.

He further said that the saffron party completely ready for elections.

The 126-seat Assam Assembly Elections will be held in three phases –

First phase: March 27 for 47 constituencies

Second Phase: April 1 for 39 constituencies

Third phase: April 6 for 40 constituencies

The counting of votes will be held on May 2. The voting will take place from 7 am to 6 pm.