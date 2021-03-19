Assam Polls: BJP Slams Congress Over 5 Guarantee

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday slammed the Congress party over 5 Guarantees. “Where there is a Congress government, nothing developmental work has been done and where there is no Congress government they are showing false hope to the people,” said BJP Election in-charge of Assam Narendra Singh Tomar while addressing the press today in Guwahati.

Taking a jibe at the Congress, Tomar said that the party should stop showing fake hope to the people. He further said that the Congress has given birth to communalism adding that there is no communal party in the country as the Congress.

Further slamming the alliance with AIUDF, Tomar said that communalism and Badruddin Ajmal is like the two sides of the same coin.

Later, praising BJP, Tomar said that the people are with BJP for peace, safety and development. “It is during the BJP-led government in the state that peace and development has returned to the state. Earlier, people used to spend the life in fear but now people are safe,” added Tomar.

Hitting back at former Congress leader and Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Tomar said that Manmohan Singh was a Rajya Sabha MP from Assam and could have done a lot but they didn’t, however, PM Narendra Modi has focussed on Assam.





