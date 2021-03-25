Assam Polls: Campaign for 1st Phase To End Today

The campaign for the first phase of the Assam Assembly elections will come to an end on Thursday, 48 hours prior to the polling date. The first phase of polling will be held on March 27 in 47 Assembly constituencies.

This is in accordance with the Election Commission’s guidelines under the provisions enacted in Section 126 of Representation of Peoples’ Act, 1951, it said.

During this period, no person shall convene, hold or attend, join or address any public meetings, processions, etc, and display of election matter by means of television and similar apparatus, the guidelines of ECI said.

The election commission also prohibits propagation of any election matter to the public by holding any musical concert or any theatrical performance or any other entertainment or amusement with a view to attracting the members of the public, in any polling area during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

The ECI guidelines further stated that the result of any exit or opinion poll conducted shall not be published, publicized or disseminated in any manner by print, electronic or any other media at any time during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for closing of poll.

This ban will continue till voting in a single phase, or multiple phases and in all the states where ECI notified election simultaneously is finally over.

The objective of this prohibition is to provide a silent period to the electors in the run-up to the actual polling day.

Violation will attract punishment of imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years, or with fine, or with both.

264 candidates are in fray in the first phase of polling.

In the first phase of elections, there are a total of 81,09,815 general electors.

Of these, 40,77,210 are male, 40,32,481 are female and 124 are transgenders.