Assam Polls: Congress Launches Website For Unemployed Youths

By Pratidin Bureau
Assam Congress on Thursday launched a new website for administering a registration drive of the Congress Party’s job guarantee programme.

In a recent election campaign led by Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi stated that the party will ensure that five lakh youth will be given employment in the state if Congress is voted to power. It guarantees that a lakh youth will be employed each year for a five year tenure.

Applicants can visit www.congressor5guarantee.in to complete the registration process.

You will receive an SMS with your registration ID Keep your ID saved. The Assam Congress said, “We will work on priority to fulfil our “jobs guarantee” once elected to power.”

As per reports, around 800 youths have already registered themselves since its time of launch today.

The website also highlights Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is the Congress party’s Job Guarantee Registration Programme? If registered with this Job Guarantee Registration Programme, the Congress government is guaranteeing it will get you a job on a priority basis.

