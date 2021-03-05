Assam Polls: ECI Reviews Poll Preparedness For First Phase

With the Assam Assembly elections just around the corner, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Friday held a review meeting through video conferencing with Chief Electoral Officer of Assam, Nitin Khade, and other state officials and took stock of the poll preparedness for the first phase in the state.

Along with Khade and other ECI officials, senior officers of Police, Excise, Transport departments and DCs and SPs of 12 districts participated in the video conference. The sleuths of ECI’s central body included Director General of ECI, Dharmendra Sharma, Special Observers for the state, Sudarsanam Srinivasan and Ashok Kumar.

A total of 47 constituencies of 12 districts in Assam are slated to go to polls in the first phase on March 27. The results will be declared on May 2.