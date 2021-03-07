Top StoriesElection 2021Regional

Assam Polls: Himanta Participates In Bike Rally With 30,000 BJP Workers

By Pratidin Bureau
Image Source: Twitter/ Himanta Biswa Sarma
46

Assam cabinet minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday kick started the campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections with a bike rally from Jonai Gandhi School Field to Dhemaji’s Silapathar.

An estimated 30,000 party workers have participated in the rally which is currently underway. This is the first campaign conducted after the declaration of candidates.

“With blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Mahabahu Brahmaputra, I am beginning my campaign today with a bike rally from Jonai to Silapathar with 30000 karyakartas and well wishers,” Dr. Sarma said in a tweet.

Related News

Assam Polls: More Fresh Faces In Cong Candidates List

Assam Elections: 18 All Women Polling Stations In Sivasagar

Bhaben Barua Quits Raijor Dal

Shillong: PM Modi To Dedicate 7500th Janaushadhi Kendra

You might also like
National

Modi inaugurates ‘Make In India’ metro coach

Top Stories

Assam: Class 12 Exams Likely To Be Held In March

Regional

Assam to witness thunderstorm, lightning tomorrow

Regional

Arunachal Registers 96 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Regional

AASU calls for 100 hour ONGC Bandh

Regional

Massive Anomalies Reported in Midday Meal Workers Association

Comments
Loading...