Assam Polls: Himanta Participates In Bike Rally With 30,000 BJP Workers

Assam cabinet minister and NEDA convener Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday kick started the campaign for the upcoming Assam Assembly elections with a bike rally from Jonai Gandhi School Field to Dhemaji’s Silapathar.

An estimated 30,000 party workers have participated in the rally which is currently underway. This is the first campaign conducted after the declaration of candidates.

“With blessings of Maa Kamakhya, Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardeva and Mahabahu Brahmaputra, I am beginning my campaign today with a bike rally from Jonai to Silapathar with 30000 karyakartas and well wishers,” Dr. Sarma said in a tweet.