Assam Polls: Khagen Kalita Withdraws Nomination from Hajo

Congress leader Khagen Kalita has withdrawn his nomination papers from the Hajo constituency for the Assam Assembly elections. Kalita filed his nomination as an independent candidate after denied a ticket from Congress.

Kalita had withdrawn his nomination in the advice of the senior party leaders.

The Congress leader was angry over not getting a party ticket to contest in the election.

Earlier, Kalita commented that the nomination was submitted at the behest of his colleagues. “The people of Hajo will choose the right person this time” he added.