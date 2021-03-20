Election 2021RegionalTop Stories

Assam Polls: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Today

By Pratidin Bureau
0

PM Modi will visit the poll bound state on Saturday to address a mega election rally in the Chabua constituency.

The Prime Minister is also expected to revisit Assam on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3.

PM Modi would likely adress election rallies in Bokakhat on March 21, Bihpuria on March 24, Silapathar on March 28, Bijni on April 1 and Tamulpur on April 3.

Related News

Manipur Makes COVID Test Mandatory For Passengers From 8…

Assam: 19 New COVID Cases, 23 Discharged

News Breakfast @ 6

Assam Election: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Tomorrow

Earlier on Thursday, during his visit to Karimganj in Barak Valley, PM Modi addressed a mega election rally at Batgram area under the Karimganj North assembly constituency.

Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to visit Assam at least five times in the next two weeks to boost the momentum of the BJP’s campaign in the poll-bound state.

The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

You might also like
Technology

Facebook under scanner for sharing data with Chinese companies

National

RBI imposes Rs 1 crore fine on UBI

Regional

Assam: 109 Patients Recovered from COVID-19

Regional

Rs 480 crore central assistance for Assam

National

SC to hear petition seeking transfer of CAA pleas today

Top Stories

Court sends Chidambaram to Tihar jail

Comments
Loading...