Assam Polls: PM Modi To Visit Chabua Today

PM Modi will visit the poll bound state on Saturday to address a mega election rally in the Chabua constituency.

The Prime Minister is also expected to revisit Assam on March 21, March 24, March 28, April 1 and April 3.

PM Modi would likely adress election rallies in Bokakhat on March 21, Bihpuria on March 24, Silapathar on March 28, Bijni on April 1 and Tamulpur on April 3.

Earlier on Thursday, during his visit to Karimganj in Barak Valley, PM Modi addressed a mega election rally at Batgram area under the Karimganj North assembly constituency.

The Assam assembly elections will be held in three phases on March 27, April 1 and April 6.