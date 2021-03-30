Assam Polls: Rahul Gandhi To Campaign In Dima Hasao, Silchar Today

With the second phase of Assembly elections just around the corner, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will once again be campaigning for his party today (Tuesday) at Silchar, Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong.

Gandhi will be interacting with women at the India Club Ground in Silchar’s Tarapur. Later, he will visit Dima Hasao district and address a public meeting at the DSA ground.

Former Silchar MP and All India Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev tweeted on the same and welcomed the Congress leader.

“We warmly welcome our leader, Shri @RahulGandhi ji to Barak Valley, Assam. We earnestly look forward to his interaction with womenfolk here. Congress strongly party believes that women will play a vital role in the future of the state,” she said.

Additionally, Gandhi will also be present at a public meeting at the Hanjanglangso Sports Association Ground at Bokajan in Karbi Anglong district.

The first phase of voting in the state was held on March 27 and the next phase of voting will be held on Thursday (April 1).