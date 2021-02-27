Assam Polls: RJD To Contest In Alliance With “Like-Minded” Parties

Rashtrya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Guwahati yesterday, announced that his party will contest in the upcoming Assam assembly elections in alliance with “like-minded” parties.

Yadav made the announcement during a press meet in the city today.

“Assam constitutes of around 5% hindi speakers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Matter of fact, many of them work in tea gardens in Assam. I will contest the election to improve the organizational direction of the party,” he said.

“For the first time in Bihar, we formed a grand alliance on an experimental basis which was a success. Now, we are talking to like-minded parties for an alliance,” he added.

Yadav further informed that the RJD contest only “where chances of winning are high”. He also stated that the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties as well, apart from the Congress and AIUDF.

The RJD chief also informed that he would be travelling other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.