Top StoriesRegional

Assam Polls: RJD To Contest In Alliance With “Like-Minded” Parties

By Pratidin Bureau
2

Rashtrya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Tejashwi Yadav, who arrived in Guwahati yesterday, announced that his party will contest in the upcoming Assam assembly elections in alliance with “like-minded” parties.

Yadav made the announcement during a press meet in the city today.

“Assam constitutes of around 5% hindi speakers from Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. Matter of fact, many of them work in tea gardens in Assam. I will contest the election to improve the organizational direction of the party,” he said.

Related News

Assam Polls: BJP-AGP Candidates To Be Announced In March 1st…

Tripura: ‘Divyangs’ To Get 4% Reservation For…

NITI Aayog Proposes COVID Vaccine Price Between ₹300-500

Tripura: Truck Driver Beaten To Death By Miscreants

“For the first time in Bihar, we formed a grand alliance on an experimental basis which was a success. Now, we are talking to like-minded parties for an alliance,” he added.

Yadav further informed that the RJD contest only “where chances of winning are high”. He also stated that the RJD is in touch with other smaller parties as well, apart from the Congress and AIUDF.

The RJD chief also informed that he would be travelling other poll-bound states West Bengal, Kerala and Puducherry to campaign against the BJP and its allies.

You might also like
National

Govt. Bans E-Cigarettes

Regional

High Court Orders Probe into Supari syndicate

Regional

30,000 Teachers To Get Appointment on Feb 5: Himanta

Business

Import duty on non-palm oils raised by 5-10% in India

Top Stories

Compilation on Assam’s Namghar unveiled; Jayanta Baruah Being praised

National

Sitharaman holds 3rd Pre-Budget Meet

Comments
Loading...