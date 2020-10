Assam detected 1518 fresh COVID-19 cases today out of 35670 tests being conducted.

The positivity rate for the day was 4.26%.

While Kamrup Metro accounted for most number of cases, Golaghat and Dibrugarh also reported positive cases.

📌Alert ~ 1518 #COVID cases detected out of 35670 tests today.



Positivity Rate for the day- 4.26%



Kamrup M- 355; Golaghat- 136; Dibrugarh- 108#StaySafeStayHealthy 😷 ✔



↗️Total cases 187718

↗️Recovered 152124

↗️Active cases 34831

↗️Deaths 760



9:10 PM, Oct 05#AssamCares pic.twitter.com/C2jGRbxphk — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 5, 2020

With these fresh cases, the cumulative infected tally has risen to 187718. However, 152124 people have recovered so far.