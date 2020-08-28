Top StoriesHealthRegional

Assam Posts Another 8 COVID-19 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representational
15

Assam continues to lose its people to the deadly virus of COVID-19.

The state lost another 8 lives today.

This was informed by Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle.

Related News

News [email protected]

COVID-19: Assam’s Infected Tally Crosses 1 Lakh

COVID Test Deadline Extended In Barak Valley

Senior AGP Leader Akon Malla Baruah Passes Away

Sarma tweeted, “Demise of 8 #COVID patients-Late Sabina Yasmin (38),S’sagar; Late Subarna Kr Gogoi (63),D’garh; Late Durgadhar Das (59),T’sukia; Late Harbinder Singh (49),K’rup M; Late Dipanjoli Kakati (67), Late Aman Paul (70),G’ghat, Late Mamoni Boruah (45), D’garh; Late Manik Das (80),K’rup R.”

This takes the total death toll of the state to 286.  

You might also like
Regional

Man electrocuted to death in Chirang

Regional

Ganja seized in Guwahati Railway Station

Regional

Hundreds of vehicles stranded as NH-31 remain closed on day 2

Top Stories

Air India pilot tested positive

National

Govt Extends FASTag implementation date

Regional

Police rescues Tinsukia’s kidnapped man

Comments
Loading...