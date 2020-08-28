Assam Posts Another 8 COVID-19 Deaths

Assam continues to lose its people to the deadly virus of COVID-19.

The state lost another 8 lives today.

This was informed by Health Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma on his Twitter handle.

Sarma tweeted, “Demise of 8 #COVID patients-Late Sabina Yasmin (38),S’sagar; Late Subarna Kr Gogoi (63),D’garh; Late Durgadhar Das (59),T’sukia; Late Harbinder Singh (49),K’rup M; Late Dipanjoli Kakati (67), Late Aman Paul (70),G’ghat, Late Mamoni Boruah (45), D’garh; Late Manik Das (80),K’rup R.”

This takes the total death toll of the state to 286.