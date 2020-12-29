Assam: Rajdeep Gowala Resigns as Congress MLA

Former Congress leader Rajdeep Gowala has resigned from the post of MLA on Tuesday. He handed over his resignation letter to the Speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly Hitendra Nath Goswami.

Gowala has decided to quit the party saying that it is disgusted to be in the party which has no planned future. He further alleged that many leaders from the party are unhappy with the works of the age-old party.

Gowala will join BJP today along with Ajanta Neog at its party head office in Hengrabari.

He also alleged that the Congress leaders are also upset with the unholy alliance with AIUDF.