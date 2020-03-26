Assam readies 2000 beds to fight Corona

Assam has embarked on a massive plan to augment the health facilities by having 2000 beds specially dedicated for Corona converting stadiums to field hospital

Two big indoor stadiums have been converted to makeshift hospital having altogether 1000 beds while six full-fledged hospitals have been dedicated to Corona Virus.

The indoor stadiums which are being converted to field hospitals are Sarusajai and Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium. That will be used as quarantine blocks, informed Assam Health Minister Dr. Hiamnta Biswa Sarma who addressed a press conference today adding that there is every likelihood that Assam could get the first patient any time as the incubation period of the virus is still on.

Besides the Guwahati Medical College Hospital, other hospitals are MMC, Sonapur civil hospital, ISBP hospital, Singimari Model Hospital. Ayurvedic Hospital and tata referral Hospital. Out of the six, only one is outside Guwahati. he also indicated that with the consultation of the DC there would be more such centers where the Medicals Colleges were not present.

Assam has altogether 156 ventilators and 30 more are being added in the GMCH. In Sonapur Civil Hospital also 10 ventilators in ICU is being added. Assam has urged wealthy philanthropists to donate ventilators and Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) for Assam. This call was given by Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma.

In the MMC hospital except for maternity, all other branches have been closed down and Assam Health Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma met the management of all the private hospitals of Guwahati and all the non-corona critical patients would be sent to these hospitals and the money would be reimbursed by Assam Government.

GNRC Management has already responded positively offering 500 beds for the Corona Virus.

Already the state government has announced that Atal Amrit Card will be applicable to host of other diseases besides the existing five critical illnesses.