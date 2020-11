Assam recorded 149 new cases of coronavirus on Friday, taking the active caseload to 3272. The active cases rate is 1.54 %.

The new cases were detected out of 25844 tests conducted today, with positivity rate of 0.58% and Kamrup Metro reported 45.

Meanwhile, 160 COVID patients were discharged today. The recovery rate stood at 97.99 % with 208065.

The death tally has touched to 980.

The total caseload of the state is 212320.