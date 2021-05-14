Top StoriesRegional

Assam Records 4,078 New COVID Cases, 76 Deaths

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Image
Assam on Friday reported 4,078 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload to 41,978. The positivity rate today is 9. 26 per cent.

The state also recorded 4,168 discharges and 76 Covid-related deaths.

A total of 44,057 tests were detected today, of which, 1, 107 new cases were recorded in Kamrup Metro, 352 cases in Dibrugarh, 323 cases in Kamrup Rural, and 224 cases in Nagaon.

Meanwhile, with a recovery rate of 85.80 per cent, the recoveries have touched 2,74,247.

District wise deaths today have been registered from Kamrup Metro (20), Tinsukia (6), Kamrup Rural (5), Kokrajhar (5), Barpeta (4), Dibrugarh (4), Nalbari (4), Sonitpur (4), Karbi Anglong (3), South Salmara (3), Baksa (2), Bongaigaon (2), Goalpara (2), Karimganj (2), Nagaon (2), Cachar (1), Chirang (1), Dhemaji (1), Dhubri (1), Golaghat (1), Jorhat (1), Lakhimpur (1), Sivasagar (1).

