Assam Records Highest Ever Single-Day Deaths Since Covid Outbreak

In a matter of concern, as cases of coronavirus are gradually escalating in the state, Assam broke its record for the highest ever single-day Covid death toll in the city by reporting 41 new fatalities in 24 hours on Tuesday.

The case fatality rate currently stands at 0.53 per cent and Assam’s total Covid death toll is 1, 430.

Of the new fatalities detected today, Kamrup Metro reported 15 deaths, followed by Bongaigaon at 4; Jorhat and Udalguri at 3 each; Golaghat, Kamrup Rural, and Tinsukia at 3 each; and Baksa, Barpeta, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Lakhimpur, Nagaon, Nalbari and Sonitpur all have reported a single death.

The active caseload of the state stood at 28,060, pushing the overall tally to 2,67, 925.