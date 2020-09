Assam recorded 2553 COVID-19 recoveries on Saturday, health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

The total discharged patients tally has escalated to 110882.

Meanwhile, the active cases of the state have reduced to 29133, the COVID daily bulletin data showed.

However, there has been a gradual increase in the death toll with 453 fatalities.

The total caseload of the state has crossed 14 lakhs.