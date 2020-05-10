ASSAM: Regional Dental College Hostel staff test negative

After a resident doctor at the Regional Dental College Hostel (RDCH) had tested positive for Covid-19, authorities had collected samples of all staff members.

Assam Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday that all of the samples from the dental college have returned negative.

“This is relief. After a res doctor was tested #COVID19 +, samples of 71 residents of Regional Dental College Hostel were taken and all are negative. Dr Sangeeta Nath & Dr Tribisha Kalita of Dental College, working with Dr Dipa Deka in triage sec of screening area also negative” the Health Minister said.