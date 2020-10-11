Assam Registers 369 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Assam on Sunday reported 396 new cases of coronavirus out of 11,376 tests conducted in 24 hours.

The active caseload of the state has further reduced to 28,385 after 1227 patients got discharged today. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.48 %.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through a tweet that the number of discharged patients is more than that of new patients.

“We get better each day,” he added.

Out of the new cases detected, Kamrup Metro alone reported 112 cases.

The total number cases of the state so far has touched 1,93,783.