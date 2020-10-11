Assam Registers 369 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
1

Assam on Sunday reported 396 new cases of coronavirus out of 11,376 tests conducted in 24 hours.

The active caseload of the state has further reduced to 28,385 after 1227 patients got discharged today. The positivity rate currently stands at 3.48 %.

Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed through a tweet that the number of discharged patients is more than that of new patients.

Related News

Rafael Nadal Beats Djokovic To Win 13th French Open Title

Five More Succumb To Covid-19 In Assam

Manipur Detects 232 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

SI Exam Scam: Rs 4.20 Lakh Seized From ‘Trishna Global…

“We get better each day,” he added.

Out of the new cases detected, Kamrup Metro alone reported 112 cases.

The total number cases of the state so far has touched 1,93,783.

You might also like
Regional

Rupjyoti Seen Writing in Own Blood ‘Jai Aai Asom’

Business

Canara Bank board gives approval for merger with Syndicate Bank

Regional

Arunachal Registers 60 New Cases of COVID-19

Regional

“Hard To Predict AJP’s Success”: Zubeen

Top Stories

Fast facts – First wave of flood in Assam

National

Nagpur: 4 Suspected Covid-19 Patients Escape From Hospital

Comments
Loading...