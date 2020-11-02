Assam Registers 465 New Cases of COVID-19

465 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in Assam on Monday out of the 30334 tests conducted in the last 24 hours. With the new cases, the positivity rate in the state stands at 1.53%.

The state registered 206982 cases of COVID-19 so far with 8481 active cases while 197566 patients have recovered from the disease.

The state witnessed 95.45% recovery rate while the rate of active cases is 4.09%.

On the other hand, 785 patients have been discharged from the hospital.

Of the new cases, detected today, 116 cases have been reported from Kamrup (Metro).