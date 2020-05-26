ASSAM: Relaxations in selling & consumption of pork

After consultation with veterinary experts and officials of the Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Department, the state government has decided on certain relaxations in selling and consumption of pork and pork products, this was informed by Minister of Agriculture, Horticulture & Food Processing, Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, Atul Bora.
KEY TAKEAWAYS FROM ATUL BORA’s PRESS MEET
- Sale and consumption are allowed within ASF affected districts excluding containment & surveillance zones.
- The same is also allowed for unaffected districts.
- Inter-district & inter-state buying, selling & transfer of pigs, pork, and pork products are not allowed.