Assam reported 1188 new coronavirus cases on Thursday.

The new cases were detected out of 32408 tests carried out in the last 24 hours. 232 cases were reported from Kamrup (M) while Jorhat reported 111 new cases.

The active caseload of the state stands at 32965.

Meanwhile, the recoveries have touched 157635 while the deaths have surged to 794.

The total cases are 191307.